Russian troops shelled a residential building in Slovyansk. Searching for people under the rubble continues

On the night of September 7, the city of Slovyansk (Donetsk region) came under repeated enemy shelling.

This was reported by the Slovyansk Military Administration and its head Vadym Lyakh.

The occupiers targeted school No. 4 and an apartment building on Torska Street, 43. The entrance to the building collapsed. There may be people under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing. The number of victims is currently unknown.

"Neighboring houses were also affected by the shock wave," added Lyakh.

Also, in the morning, Russian troops shelled the district of the city of Khimik. High-rise buildings and school No. 9 were damaged there.