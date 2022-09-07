The petition to ban the granting of citizenship to Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov has received the required number of signatures

The petition to ban the granting of Ukrainian citizenship to Russian journalist Oleksandr Nevzorov has received the required number of signatures — 25 000, and the petition must be considered by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The author of the petition is Yevgenia Shevchenko, she explains the necessity of the ban on granting citizenship to Nevzorov by the fact that he has not lived in Ukraine for 5 years, does not speak the language and does not pay taxes here.

In addition, the author of the petition calls Nevzorov "an accomplice and confidant of Putin, who campaigned for the preservation of the Russian empire, adheres to imperialist views regarding the former occupied territories of the USSR, and supported the Chechen wars."