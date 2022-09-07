Russian President Putin admitted that there are Russian military personnel and equipment at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian President Putin admitted that Russian military personnel and equipment are located at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant (NPP). According to him, they guard the perimeter of the station.

He stated this during a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum.

The President of the Russian Federation noted that the Russian military controls the station and complained about the alleged shelling of the nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian military. He states that the Russian army finds debris from HIMARS on the territory of the station.

"The IAEA report asks to remove military equipment from the station, but there is no military equipment on the territory of the station. This is what the IAEA employees should have seen and can see now, because two of them remained there. The National Guard is stationed there, guarding the perimeter and the inner part of the station. Well, the “Tigers” are standing there. It is the Rosguard that deals with security," Putin admitted.