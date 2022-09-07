The Verkhovna Rada appointed the MP from “Holos” faction as the head of the State Property Fund

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has appointed the MP from "Holos" faction Rustem Umyerov as the head of the State Property Fund.
282 deputies voted pro, the MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak noted.
- On July 26, Acting Head of the State Property Fund Olha Batova wrote a resignation letter. Olha Batova became the first deputy head of the State Property Fund in December 2021. On February 17, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Dmytro Sennichenko from the position of head of the Foundation, after which Batova began to perform his duties.
- Rustam Umyerov became a MP on the list of the "Holos" party in 2019. Before that, he was an entrepreneur, a delegate to the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people and an adviser to the leader of the Crimean Tatars, Mustafa Dzhemilev. Umerov is also a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks with Russia.