Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief. He was informed about the situation along the entire front line

On September 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, he was briefed on the operational situation along the entire front line.
This is reported by the Office of the President.
In particular, the defense forces succeeded in destroying Russian missile depots, bases, headquarters, and logistical routes, and active counter-battery combat is being conducted in certain directions to suppress the occupying forces.
- On September 6, the US Department of Defense said that it sees how the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region "continue to move forward", the United States also recorded a Russian offensive near Bakhmut.
- On September 5, it became known that the special forces of Ukrainian military intelligence conducted a special operation in the temporarily occupied Kamianets-Dniprovska (Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region) — they destroyed the FSB base.