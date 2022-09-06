”Keep moving forward.” The Pentagon noted Ukraineʼs successful counteroffensive in the south

The US Department of Defense sees that the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region "continue to move forward."

This was said by the press secretary of the Pentagon, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, writes The Guardian.

"What we’ve seen in the Kherson region first is some continued offensive operations by the Ukrainians. They continue to make some forward movement. We are aware that they have retaken some villages," he said.

Pat Ryder also noted that the US recorded a Russian offensive near Bakhmut.