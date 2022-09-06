In the morning, the Ukrainian military shot down 5 Russian cruise missiles

The Ukrainian military shot down a helicopter and five cruise missiles.
This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On September 6, around 08:00 a.m., in the south and east of the country, units of the Air Forceʼs anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed five of six X-101 cruise missiles fired from Tu-95MS aircraft from the Caspian Sea region.
In addition, today the unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force destroyed the Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter of the Russian occupiers.
- Last day, the Ukrainian military destroyed approximately 350 invaders, increasing Russiaʼs losses in the war against Ukraine to 50 000 soldiers.