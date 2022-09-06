More than 50 000 Russian soldiers died in the war against Ukraine

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 6:
- 50 150 personnel were eliminated (+350 over the past day)
- 2 077 tanks (+9);
- 4 484 armored combat vehicles (+25);
- 1 179 artillery systems (+22);
- 296 rocket launcher systems (+2);
- 156 air defense systems;
- 236 aircraft;
- 207 helicopters (+1);
- 876 drones (+9),
- 209 cruise missiles (+4);
- 15 warships/boats;
- 3 305 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+19);
- 109 units of special equipment (+2);
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.