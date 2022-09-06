News

More than 50 000 Russian soldiers died in the war against Ukraine

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 6:

  • 50 150 personnel were eliminated (+350 over the past day)
  • 2 077 tanks (+9);
  • 4 484 armored combat vehicles (+25);
  • 1 179 artillery systems (+22);
  • 296 rocket launcher systems (+2);
  • 156 air defense systems;
  • 236 aircraft;
  • 207 helicopters (+1);
  • 876 drones (+9),
  • 209 cruise missiles (+4);
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 3 305 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (+19);
  • 109 units of special equipment (+2);

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.