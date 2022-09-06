IAEA: At the Zaporizhzhia NPP the last line was turned off on purpose — to extinguish the fire

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that the backup transmission line between the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the adjacent thermal power plant (TPP) was turned off on purpose to extinguish the fire. The line itself is not damaged.
This is reported on the IAEA website.
The ZNPP continues to receive the necessary electricity for the safe operation of the only operating reactor.
"One of the six reactors of the ZNPP continues to produce electricity, the necessary cooling stations and other nuclear safety functions. The reactor will be connected to the power grid when the 330 kV line is switched on again," the message reads.
- On September 5, at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, due to a fire caused by shelling, the last line connecting the plant to the energy system of Ukraine was turned off. Due to this, the sixth power unit was unloaded and disconnected from the network.
- On the same day, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.