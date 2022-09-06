IAEA: At the Zaporizhzhia NPP the last line was turned off on purpose — to extinguish the fire

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that the backup transmission line between the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the adjacent thermal power plant (TPP) was turned off on purpose to extinguish the fire. The line itself is not damaged.

This is reported on the IAEA website.

The ZNPP continues to receive the necessary electricity for the safe operation of the only operating reactor.

"One of the six reactors of the ZNPP continues to produce electricity, the necessary cooling stations and other nuclear safety functions. The reactor will be connected to the power grid when the 330 kV line is switched on again," the message reads.