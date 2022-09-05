The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center modeled a new forecast of the spread of radiation in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

In the event of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, radioactive contamination would primarily affect the south of Ukraine, as well as the territories of Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania.

This is stated in the study of the Ukrhydrometeorological center.

"The result of simulation of the conditional emission at the ZNPP starting at 17:33 (Kyiv) 4/09/2022 and lasting 15 hours shows that air masses can transport ZNPP emissions to the south over the territory of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the entire territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. After passing over the Black Sea, air masses will begin to move west to the territory of Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania," stated the Ukrhydrometeorological center.

Modeling of the movement of NPP emissions in the event of a conditional radiation accident within 72 hours was performed on the basis of the global weather forecast. It is noted that the radiation situation in the observation area of the ZNPP from August 4 to September 5 remained stable.