The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the draft law on the voluntary military registration of women

The Committee on National Security and Defense of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has approved a draft law that makes military registration of women voluntary.

This was reported by the MP Roksolana Pidlas.

The bill was prepared for consideration in the first reading. "I hope for a quick vote in the hall," she added.

The MP Maryana Bezuhla added that the members of the committee decided, despite the fact that this issue primarily concerns the orders of the Ministry of Defense, and not the law, to support the voluntary military registration of women by offering the parliament an option for legislative changes.

"The Ministry of Defense noted for the record that the date of October 1, 2022 will be changed in any case," Bezuhla stated.