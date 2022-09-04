Since the morning, the occupiers have fired more than 10 missiles across Ukraine. The Armed Forces shot down two of them

During the day, the Russians have been bombarded Ukraine with various types of air and ground-based missiles. These are guided air missiles Kh-59, Kh-31, anti-ship P-800 "Onyx", and cruise missiles "Iskander-K".

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the occupiers fired more than ten missiles, two of which — Kh-59 and presumably "Iskander-K" — destroyed Ukrainian air defense forces.

Also, the enemy continues to use S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, shelling the front-line zone, in particular, civilian objects in regional centers.