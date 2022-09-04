The Russians launched a massive missile attack on Mykolaiv and the region. Several thousand tons of grain were destroyed in Ochakiv

On the night of September 4, Russian troops shelled medical facilities and residential buildings in Mykolaiv and also struck Ochakiv.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych and the head of regional administration Vitaly Kim informed about this.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration added that around 02:30 Mykolaiv was subjected to massive rocket fire from S-300 systems. According to the administration, three medical institutions, two educational institutions, a hotel and a museum were "substantially damaged". Residential buildings were also damaged. There were no casualties.

As a result of shelling in Ochakiv, the elevator was destroyed, dozens of residential buildings were damaged, Ochakiv deputy mayor Oleksiy Vaskov said.

"In Ochakiv, this morning turned out to be not good at all. The elevator was destroyed, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed. Our utility services are now sorting out the debris. Dozens of houses were also damaged," Vaskov said.

He specified that no one was injured as a result of shelling of the city.