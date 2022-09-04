General Staff: The occupiers have several thousand obsolete S-300 missiles with which they are shelling Ukraine

Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the Russians began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft missiles more often.
This is stated in the operational report from the General Staff.
The invaders fired more than 500 such missiles on the territory of Ukraine, some of which did not reach the target. The occupiers are armed with several thousand such missiles, but most of them are unusable.
- Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine handed the ambassador of Türkiye a note regarding the alleged transportation of Russian S-300PMU-2 missile systems through the Bosphorus, which were carried from Syria by the ship Sparta II.
- Before that, the Main Directorate of Intelligence stated that Russia now has a "difficult situation" with missiles — no more than 45% of the missiles that existed before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine remained.