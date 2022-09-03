The Ministry of Justice received the right to check the business reputation of potential mass media buyers

The Ministry of Justice has been given additional powers to check the business reputation of potential media buyers. This was done to implement the anti-oligarchic law.

The press service of the department writes about it.

The government made the corresponding changes at the meeting on September 2.

"On the basis of the buyerʼs (potential buyerʼs) appeal to the mass media, our specialized department will check the business reputation of such a buyer. That is, an assessment of information on the identification of compliance or non-compliance of the specified person with the requirements of the Law on Deoligarchization will be provided. In the future, the results of such an inspection will be sent to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and will be reported to the relevant mass media buyer," explained Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska.