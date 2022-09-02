The General Staff: The occupiers removed their equipment from the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the visit of the IAEA delegation

The occupiers removed all their equipment from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the arrival of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This is stated in the message of the General Staff.

"In connection with the arrival of the IAEA commission, the occupiers removed all military equipment from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. About 100 units were moved to the Atom Energomash plant, the rest were distributed in the nearest settlements," they reported there.

In addition, according to the General Staff, the enemy company, which was based in the "Lost World" sports club, left Kherson and took the looted property to the occupied Crimea in 5 awning trucks.

In the regions of Kherson and Energodar, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 3 artillery systems of the enemy, as well as a warehouse with ammunition and a company of personnel. The wounded were taken to medical facilities near Borozenskoe, Kherson region. "Due to the inadequate level of medical care, most of the occupiers died from their injuries," the General Staff noted.