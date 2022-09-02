The SBI has declared the suspicion of a former Ukrainian military man who manages the air defense of the occupiers in Crimea

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declared the suspicion against former Ukrainian soldier Denys Podobedov, who defected to the Russians in 2014 and now heads the air defense of the occupiers in Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

Podobedov holds the position of deputy commander of the anti-aircraft missile regiment. The Bureau informed in absentia about the suspicion of nine former servicemen of a group of anti-aircraft divisions of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who defected to the side of the enemy after the occupation of Crimea.

Among the suspects are the chief of staff, battery commander, deputy division commanders and other officers. Now most of these officers continued to fight on the side of the enemy. All nine are suspected of desertion and treason.