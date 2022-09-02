”eBusinesstrip”. The Prime Minister did not sign the resolution on the departure of businessmen abroad on bail of 200 thousand hryvnias

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal did not sign the decree on "Expatriation", which should allow business representatives who are conscripted into military service to travel abroad under a guarantee of 200,000 hryvnias. This can be done exclusively for work purposes.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"We announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision, but the resolution has not yet been signed. Currently, the government is discussing this resolution, its finalization, publication, etc. So far I cannot say whether it will be signed, when and in what format," Fedorov said at the briefing.

It was planned that "eBusinesstrip" will start working on September 1.

"If it is signed, we will implement this service very quickly," assured Fedorov.