The government allowed the sailors to go abroad — but with the approval of the military commissariat

The government allowed sailors to cross the border only with the approval of the territorial recruitment center (military commissary). The Cabinet of Ministers made the relevant decision at a meeting on August 27.

It will be possible for men who are crew members of sea and river vessels and continue to work on ships, as well as students (cadets) of educational institutions who have to undergo practical training on a ship, to go abroad.

Ukraine is one of the world leaders in terms of the number of highly qualified sailors. More than 100,000 Ukrainians work in global merchant shipping, so such a decision will provide employment for thousands of sailors and increase revenues to the budget, explained Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.