The detonation lasted several hours. The Armed Forces hit the ammunition warehouse in Melitopol

At night, the Armed Forces hit a Russian ammunition warehouse near the airport in Melitopol, the detonation lasted for several hours.

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this.

"According to preliminary data, it hit two enemy locations at once. The first is an ammunition depot near the airfield, which the occupiers are unsuccessfully trying to restore once again. They hit so well that it detonated several hours after the explosion," he wrote.

According to him, the information regarding another hit is being clarified.