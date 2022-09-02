The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five warehouses with ammunition and over a hundred occupants near Kherson

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked enemy ferry crossings and control points on the southern frontline and also destroyed more than a hundred occupiers.
This is reported in the morning summary of the Operational Command "South".
The Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on command and support posts, warehouses with ammunition and fuel, and logistics facilities. Rocket and artillery units hit nine control points, two ferry crossings, two UAV control points, anti-aircraft vehicles, and an enemy concentration.
During the fighting day, the Russian army lost 102 soldiers, six tanks, a howitzer "Msta-B", a self-propelled howitzer "Grad", a 120-mm mortar, eight units of vehicles, and armored vehicles.
In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five enemy warehouses with ammunition in the Kherson, Bashtan and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region, hit the drone control center in the Pravdyny district and the ferry crossing near Kozatsky. Fire control over the Antonivskyi, Kakhovskyi and Darʼivskyi bridges continues.
Also, the enemy dropped high-explosive 500-kilogram bombs in the Mykolaiv district, as a result of which a local resident was injured. The occupiers fired a missile from a Su-35 fighter at the Berezneguvatsk community — it was shot down by anti-aircraft defense.
- On August 29, the Armed Forces confirmed that they had launched a military operation in the Kherson region. However, it must be completed first, and only then should the results be evaluated. In this regard, they will observe a regime of silence there and urge everyone who has information from the battlefield not to spread it.