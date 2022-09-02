The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five warehouses with ammunition and over a hundred occupants near Kherson

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked enemy ferry crossings and control points on the southern frontline and also destroyed more than a hundred occupiers.

This is reported in the morning summary of the Operational Command "South".

The Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on command and support posts, warehouses with ammunition and fuel, and logistics facilities. Rocket and artillery units hit nine control points, two ferry crossings, two UAV control points, anti-aircraft vehicles, and an enemy concentration.

During the fighting day, the Russian army lost 102 soldiers, six tanks, a howitzer "Msta-B", a self-propelled howitzer "Grad", a 120-mm mortar, eight units of vehicles, and armored vehicles.