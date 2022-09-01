The IAEA will leave its observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency plans to keep its observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP even after departure. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that during the visit he saw the "key things" he wanted.
He told journalists about this after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP, writes the BBC.
Currently, Grossi cannot say who exactly will remain at the station. According to him, the IAEA mission will work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and Energodar until September 3.
After that, Grossi left the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP.
- On August 31, the IAEA mission left the capital for the ZNPP. The occupiers said that the mission will work at the station for one day, although the IAEA expects a longer period. The delegation plans to assess in detail the physical protection of the station, nuclear safety and guarantees of non-proliferation of nuclear materials.
- Ukraine expects that as a result of the missionʼs visit, the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP and Energodar will be demilitarized, and Russian troops and equipment will leave the station, as well as Rosatom employees.