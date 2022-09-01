The IAEA will leave its observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency plans to keep its observers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP even after departure. The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said that during the visit he saw the "key things" he wanted.

He told journalists about this after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP, writes the BBC.

Currently, Grossi cannot say who exactly will remain at the station. According to him, the IAEA mission will work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and Energodar until September 3.

After that, Grossi left the territory of Zaporizhzhya NPP.