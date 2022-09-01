The U.S. has restricted the sale of sophisticated chips to Russia and China

The Biden administration has imposed new restrictions on the sale of some sophisticated computer chips to Russia and China.

This is reported by The New York Times.

The new restrictions apply to high-end chip models sold by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. They were designed to render images in video games, but over the past decade these chips have been widely used in the largest supercomputers for programs that recognize languages and objects in photographs. Supercomputers are also used in weapons development and intelligence gathering.

Nvidia, the worldʼs largest graphics processor maker, said the federal government now requires it to obtain export licenses to sell two high-end chips used in data centers. The new requirement should prevent the diversion of chips to China and Russia for military use.

Other makers of design tools and software have also received similar letters from the government, according to The New York Times, an anonymous source familiar with the situation. It was reported there that the export of their high-quality technologies to China was limited.