The manufacturer of computer equipment “Logitech” is finally leaving Russia

Logitech International is completely shutting down business in Russia due to the "ongoing uncertain situation."
Reuters writes about this with reference to the companyʼs statement.
"In March, we reported that Logitech would stop deliveries to Russia. We have been closely monitoring the situation and, unfortunately, the circumstances do not allow us to continue doing business as before," Logitech said in a statement.
- On August 28, Dell Technologies Inc. announced that it had stopped all operations in Russia. It was the main provider of servers for the Russian Federation. The HP company, one of the leaders of the global computer market, has stopped selling its products in the Russian Federation.