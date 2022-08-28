Dell has finally left Russia. It was the main provider of servers for the Russian Federation

Dell Technologies Inc. announced that it had stopped all operations in Russia.

Reuters writes about it.

In February, the company suspended sales in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine and said it would monitor the situation to determine the next steps.

"In mid-August, we closed our offices and ceased all Russian operations. Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service or support products in Russia, Belarus and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas told reporters.

CNews previously reported that Dell would completely leave the Russian Federation and fire all local employees. The Russian Ministry of Industry, in turn, said that many researchers and engineers working for Dell in Russia have already been offered new jobs.

"We are monitoring the development of the situation. According to our data, the vast majority of Dellʼs R&D centre specialists and support engineers in St Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producer," Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Vasiliy Shpak told Russian propaganda media.