The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russians in the south, destroying 201 occupiers, 6 ammunition depots, two command posts and equipment.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

The command noted that the Ukrainian aviation carried out 24 strikes on the places of concentration of the Russians and their equipment, command and support posts, logistics centers, transport routes and combat positions.

The gunners also hit the control points of drones, electronic warfare and radar stations, rocket systems of salvo fire and anti-aircraft defense of the enemy. The Kakhovka and Daryivka bridges were under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Russians can no longer use them. And the pontoon crossing that the occupiers set up in the Daryivka area was destroyed by the Ukrainian defenders.

In the south, the Armed Forces eliminated 201 Russians, 12 T-72 tanks, 18 vehicles and armored vehicles, destroyed the heavy flamethrower system "Sontsepek", the anti-aircraft missile complex "Buk-M3", five howitzers "Msta-B", the self-propelled howitzer "Akatia" ", two self-propelled artillery installations and three mobile mortars.

The Ukrainian army deprived the Russians of six ammunition depots in the Berislavskyi, Henicheskyi and Khersonskyi districts, as well as the command posts of 331 parachute and 56 airborne assault regiments.