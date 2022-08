Ukrainian troops destroyed two more enemy warehouses with ammunition in the south.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

As of 12:00 p.m., the destruction of 15 Russians, three T-72 tanks, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, the Forpost attack drone and six units of vehicles and armored vehicles was confirmed.

Three enemy Kalibr cruise missile carriers are on combat duty in the Black Sea. They have a total of 20 missiles.