”Gazprom” stopped the operation of “Nord Stream”

The Russian gas company "Gazprom" stopped gas transit through the "Nord Stream" at 03:00 on Wednesday. The physical flow of gas stopped at the reception point in the German city of Greifswald in the Nel gas pipeline.

This is reported by Interfax and RIA Novosti.

The stated reason is maintenance of the only remaining turbine at the Portova compressor station. The Russians say that planned works will last until September 3, after which they promise to restore gas transportation to the level of 33 million cubic meters. m per day.