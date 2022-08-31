”Gazprom” stopped the operation of “Nord Stream”

The Russian gas company "Gazprom" stopped gas transit through the "Nord Stream" at 03:00 on Wednesday. The physical flow of gas stopped at the reception point in the German city of Greifswald in the Nel gas pipeline.
This is reported by Interfax and RIA Novosti.
The stated reason is maintenance of the only remaining turbine at the Portova compressor station. The Russians say that planned works will last until September 3, after which they promise to restore gas transportation to the level of 33 million cubic meters. m per day.
- On August 19, Gazprom stopped pumping gas to the EU through Nord Stream until August 31, referring to the repair of the only working turbine. This caused a significant increase in gas prices in the EU. This gas pipeline is the main one for supplies to the EU.
- On August 30, Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Franceʼs largest customer, Engie, allegedly due to "non-payment". Earlier, Engie reported that Gazprom had further cut gas supplies due to a contract dispute. The French energy minister then said that the country should prepare for a complete shutdown of supplies, as Russia uses gas as a weapon and leverage.