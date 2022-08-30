Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the IAEA

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Ukraine is interested in the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and emphasized the need for complete demilitarization of the plant.
"We want the IAEA mission led by Director Rafael Grossi to find an opportunity, thanks to our special services and security corridors, to get to the station and do everything possible to avoid threats on a global scale," Zelensky said at the meeting with Grossi.
"We trust your specialists. We want there to be not only an inspection, these are tactical actions, but there are strategic decisions. The station is owned by Ukrainians and controlled by Ukrainian specialists," the president added.
He also emphasized the need for "urgent demilitarization of the station, the withdrawal of any Russian military personnel with explosives, any weapons, the liberation of our station, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the transfer of the station under the control of the Ukrainian state."
- On August 29, the head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, announced that the IAEA mission went to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the mission would focus on three tasks: physical protection of the station, nuclear safety, and guarantees.
- At the same time, the Russian occupiers announced that they had shelled the roof of the special building of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, publishing a photo with holes in the roof. The company Maxar published satellite images of the nuclear power plant, which also show damage to the roof. The damaged building is located next to a nuclear reactor. Forests are also burning near the NPP.