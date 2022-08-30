Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the IAEA

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Ukraine is interested in the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and emphasized the need for complete demilitarization of the plant.

"We want the IAEA mission led by Director Rafael Grossi to find an opportunity, thanks to our special services and security corridors, to get to the station and do everything possible to avoid threats on a global scale," Zelensky said at the meeting with Grossi.

"We trust your specialists. We want there to be not only an inspection, these are tactical actions, but there are strategic decisions. The station is owned by Ukrainians and controlled by Ukrainian specialists," the president added.

He also emphasized the need for "urgent demilitarization of the station, the withdrawal of any Russian military personnel with explosives, any weapons, the liberation of our station, the creation of a demilitarized zone and the transfer of the station under the control of the Ukrainian state."