In the south, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made all the main transport arteries across the Dnipro impassable

All major transport arteries across the Dnipro in the south are impassable for heavy Russian equipment.
This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the OC "South”, Natalia Humenyuk, at a briefing in the "Ukraine" media center.
"The crossing is important, because the powerful Dnipro will not pass just like that, so the enemy is trying to pull up reserves from the left bank. But the transport logistics adjusted by our fire control do not allow him to do this precisely because we carefully and punctually worked on these bridges: these are the main transport arteries across the Dnipro, they have become impassable for heavy equipment," Humenyuk noted.
According to her, currently the Russian Federation does not have the transport capability to pull up reserves from the left bank.
"Therefore, they create the illusion of raising reserves by moving military units between populated areas," Humenyuk explained, adding that Russia may continue to try to direct a ferry or pontoon crossing, but the entire territory where it can be deployed is under the fire control of Ukraine and will amazed.
Regarding the situation in the south of Ukraine, Humenyuk noted that the fighting is currently ongoing, and they need informational silence.
"The hottest news is yet to come. Now the battles are going on, they need informational silence," she added.
- On August 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that they had launched a military operation in the Kherson region. However, it must be completed first, and only then should the results be evaluated. In this regard, they will observe a regime of silence there and urge everyone who has information from the battlefield not to spread it.