“When there would be an opportunity, we will inform you”: OC “South” commented on the CNN news about the alleged liberation of 4 villages

The Operational Command "South" stated that they will report on the results of the military operation in the south of Ukraine when there would be an opportunity. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not confirm anything due to the fact that hostilities are ongoing.

This is how the spokeswoman of OC "South" Nataliya Humenyuk commented on CNNʼs news about the alleged liberation of 4 villages in the Kherson region on the air of the telethon.

"Unlike the CNN company, I am very worried about the fate of those people who live in these settlements and those units that are fighting for them, so we are not confirming anything yet. We are working. As soon as there would be an opportunity, we will definitely inform," she explained.

According to her, positional battles are currently ongoing at the front and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent the Russians from transferring reinforcements.

The evening before on August 29, CNN wrote that the Ukrainian military liberated four villages in the Kherson region: Novodmytrivka, Arkhanhelske, Tomyna Balka and Pravdyne. Currently, there is no confirmation of this.