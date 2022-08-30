The Mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov: The city is preparing several scenarios for the heating season

The Dnipro authorities are preparing several scenarios for the heating season in wartime conditions.

The mayor of the city Borys Filatov told about this in an interview with Babel.

"In the near future, I plan to appeal to citizens regarding the upcoming heating season. First of all, everything depends on the heat supply scheme in each specific territorial community. The simplest example is Kremenchuk, which was entirely powered by one station located at the [Kremenchuk] Refinery. It was bombed, accordingly, the city was completely left without heat. There are Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, where the capacity is from 2-3 stations. Dnipro is getting ready," he noted.

Filatov also suggested an "apocalyptic" scenario if the Russians strike all the power plants that provide the city with heat, but called it unlikely from a technical point of view.

“For the medium scenario, we have a diagram of how we will switch our capacities. We also purchase generators, contact large contractors and industrial enterprises. They remove the generators from their capacities and give us the opportunity to transfer them to residential areas. We purchase various alternative types of fuel," explained Filatov.

The mayor of Dnipro also stated that in preparation for the heating season, the city plans to massively disconnect the heating of public institutions, libraries, and schools. "The lower the load on the heating system, the easier it will be to survive the winter. I have been saying since the first day of the war that in such a situation it is better for women, elderly people and children to move to a safer place. But at the same time, industrial enterprises must work, products must be created, business must work, taxes must be paid. We will not win the war if we destroy the economy," Filatov emphasized.