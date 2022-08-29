12 Russian missiles hit Mykolaiv. Two people died, another 24 were injured

Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv with rockets on August 29. Two people died, another 24 civilians were injured.

According to the information of the head of the military administration of the region, Vitaliy Kim, 12 rockets were hit in the city. In total, the Russians fired more shells, the exact number is currently being clarified.

Photojournalists of "Suspilne" showed the consequences of the enemy shelling:

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, reported that the Russians had hit residential buildings and educational institutions in the city. Rescue, emergency services and utility workers are currently working on the ground.