In Mykolaiv, due to the accident, the water supply is completely stopped

In Mykolaiv, the water supply is completely stopped — there was an accident at the water intake from the Dnipro-Buh Estuary.
“Mykolaivvodokanal” reported this on August 29.
The accident was not caused by hostilities. Specialists determine how long it will take for repairs, but it is definitely not in a one day.
- Since the middle of April, Mykolaiv has been living without a centralized supply of drinking water, technical water flows from the taps. The reason is that the Dnipro-Mykolaiv water pipeline was broken in the Kherson region, and Mykolaiv used to receive drinking water through it.