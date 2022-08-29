The fifth meeting in the Rammstein format will take place on September 8

The next, fifth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine is scheduled for September 8. It will be held for the second time at the Rammstein Air Base in Germany.

This is stated in the press release of the US Air Force Command in Europe and Africa.

The meeting will be held personally by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He invited defense ministers and high-ranking military personnel from around the world to discuss the war in Ukraine and various security issues. It is expected that the meeting will be held face-to-face, not via video link.