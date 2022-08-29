Sweden allocates more than $46 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson reported on the allocation of more than $46 million in military aid to Ukraine.
This is reported by Reuters.
Swedenʼs prime minister did not provide details on the military package, but said it would be the same as previous aid — anti-tank weapons, personal protective equipment and demining equipment.
"We will support Ukraine while the war is going on," added Magdalena Andersson.
The civilian part of the package will include the purchase of Ukrainian wheat, which will be transferred to countries with food shortages, and this will help boost Ukraineʼs economy.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who was at the meeting with Andersson, called on Sweden to provide the country with howitzers and shells. "While the war is going on, we will ask for more weapons. Every euro, every bullet, every projectile counts," Kuleba told reporters.