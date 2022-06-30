Sweden will hand over 500 million kroons of anti-tank weapons and demining equipment to Ukraine

At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the Swedes will send anti-tank weapons, auxiliary weapons and demining equipment totaling approximately SEK 500 million (almost € 46.8 million).

This is stated on the website of government.

The Swedish government has decided to provide additional military support to Ukraine.

Sweden has previously helped Ukraine with military equipment, as well as provided financial support through two transfers to the National Bank of Ukraine — 500 and 577 million kronor. The Swedes also donated 110 million Swedish kronor to the NATO fund to support the Armed Forces.

In addition, Sweden also provided € 77 million in humanitarian aid and € 45 million in guarantees to the World Bank.