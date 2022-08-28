Intelligence: Russia plans to mobilize about 90,000 military personnel

Russia is increasing mobilization reserves and plans to mobilize about 90,000 military personnel.

This was reported by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi.

"They use different approaches: so-called volunteer battalions, reserve battalions, battalions of the so-called "Combat Army Reserve of the country" [BARS], which they are currently recruiting in each military district in order to replenish losses, increase their efforts and increase their numbers precisely of that group, which can be used against our state," Skibitskyi said.

He noted that Russia currently has significant problems in arming and giving provision to the troops, therefore, according to intelligence forecasts, the mobilization of a larger number of people from the Russian Federation will not help.

"The morale of military personnel, as they conduct military operations, is decreasing. And there are fewer and fewer willing to enter the ranks of the Russian Army on a voluntary basis. In addition, panic began among the population of large cities, because no one wants to simply go to serve in the armed forces, let alone go to war," concluded Skibitskyi.