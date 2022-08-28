British intelligence: Putinʼs decree on increasing the armed forces will not significantly help Russia in the war against Ukraine

The decree of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to increase the number of military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces is unlikely to significantly affect its ability to fight against Ukraine.

This is reported in the report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

"It remains unclear whether Russia will attempt to fill this increased allocation from recruiting more volunteerʼ contractʼ soldiers, or from increasing the annual targets from the conscription draft. In any case, under the legislation currently in place, the decree is unlikely to make substantive progress towards increasing Russiaʼs combat power in Ukraine. This is because Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited, and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory" British intelligence notes.