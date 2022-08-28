The occupiers released a pseudo-historical manual for schoolchildren. There they write that Ukraine was created by Lenin, and Ukrainian words were invented by Hrushevskyi

The Russian occupiers in the so-called "LNR" prepared a lengthy document entitled "Structural plan of the lesson on the topic "My History".

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

This is what the "documents" of the occupiers look like:

It is from this that the Russians plan to start training schoolchildren in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on September 1.

The "plan" proposed by the occupiers almost verbatim repeats the statements of Russian propagandists: Ukraine was created by Lenin, the Ukrainian language does not exist, all Ukrainian heroes are criminals, Ukraine must be destroyed.

Ukrainian intelligence officers cite several quotes from this "document", which contradict not only historical facts, but also common sense: