”Ukraine would have launched a nuclear strike.” The Security Service of Ukraine showed manuals from the Federal Security Service to Russian officials

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published guidelines for Russian officials, which teach them how to explain Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the press service of the SBU reported.

These methods were used at a concert in Luzhniki in March and at the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg in June.

"One of the main orders of the Federal Security Service (FSB) is to praise Putin. After all, it is he who allegedly "personally protected Russia from destruction, and the Russians — from standing on their knees" — quoted the SBU. As an argument, the Russian security forces cite a whole block of "statistics" proving the overwhelming support of the Russian leader. They also explain why the Russians should not be afraid of default and international sanctions.

A separate area of propaganda concerns the work with the youth. For example, the manual states that the blocking of Instagram by the Russian secret services is a complete victory of the Russian government and an obvious failure of the West, because most Russians seem to prefer "Odnoklassniki" (Russian social network).