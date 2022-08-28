Kazakhstan stopped arms exports for a year

The Defense Industry Commission of Kazakhstan has decided to stop the export of military products for a year.
This is stated on the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.
The meeting of the Defense Industry Commission was held by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov. Its participants considered and supported the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to stop the export of weapons, military equipment and military products by the end of August 2023.
- On June 17, the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where Putin was also present, that his country will not recognize the "DNR" and "LNR". Subsequently, Tokayev announced that he plans to increase oil supplies to Europe.
- After that, "trouble" began in the countryʼs oil industry. The Primorye District Court of Novorossiysk closed an important terminal for exporting oil from Kazakhstan to Europe for 30 days.
- On July 6, an explosion occurred at the Kazakh field of Tengiz, killing two people and injuring three others.
- On the same day, it became known that Kazakhstan is considering a ban on the import of goods to Russia and Belarus that have been sanctioned by the European Union, Great Britain and the United States. The Ministry of Finance of the country published an order for public discussion, which was supposed to last until July 22.
- On July 8, Kazakhstanʼs President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree that Kazakhstan withdraws from the 1995 Commonwealth of Independent States Agreement on the Interstate Monetary Committee.
- According to Reuters sources, from September, Kazakhstan will send part of its crude oil through Azerbaijanʼs largest oil pipeline to bypass Russia.