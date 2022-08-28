News

Kazakhstan stopped arms exports for a year

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Defense Industry Commission of Kazakhstan has decided to stop the export of military products for a year.

This is stated on the website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The meeting of the Defense Industry Commission was held by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Alikhan Smailov. Its participants considered and supported the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development to stop the export of weapons, military equipment and military products by the end of August 2023.