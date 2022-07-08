Kazakhstan withdraws from the CIS agreement on the Interstate Monetary Committee

Kazakhstan withdraws from the 1995 Commonwealth of Independent States Agreement on the Interstate Monetary Committee.

This is stated in the decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, ZONAkz reports.

The Interstate Currency Committee was created for cooperation between post-Soviet countries in the currency, payment and credit sphere, as well as for the improvement (convergence) of the currency legislation of the countries that are parties to the agreement. It was assumed that it would promote the development of economic cooperation and ensure the mutual convertibility of national currencies.

The document on withdrawal from the agreement has already entered into force.