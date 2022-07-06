Kazakhstan is considering banning the transportation of sanctioned goods to Russia and Belarus

Kazakhstan has prepared an order banning the import of goods to Russia and Belarus that have been sanctioned by the European Union, Great Britain and the United States. The Ministry of Finance of the country published it for public discussion, which will last until July 22.

According to the document, if the ban is approved, Kazakhstanʼs state revenue authorities (joint tax and customs service) will not certify electronic invoices for sanctioned goods, and without this the crossing of the border with Russia for such goods will be prohibited.

The list of sub-sanctioned products is still being formed and published in open access on the resource www.traderadar.kz.

"It is planned that the order will be put into effect ten calendar days after the day of its first official publication and will be valid until December 31, 2022. Authorized users can leave their recommendations, comments, and wishes to the project," the document says.

The document has not yet been approved and Kazakhstan has not yet commented on it. The Kremlin says that the countryʼs governments are in constant contact. "So far, on the contrary, the absolute intention to further develop our interaction is declared," Putinʼs spokesman Peskov said, adding that Kazakhstan remains a friendly country for the Russian Federation.