Mayor: A Russian military base was blown up in Melitopol, and the headquarters of the occupiers was destroyed in the village of Myrne

In the village of Myrne, an institution in which the Russian occupiers were preparing for a pseudo-referendum was destroyed. One of the largest Russian military bases in Melitopol also came under attack.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told about it.

According to Fedorov, four explosions were heard in the Melitopol district. It is already known that in the village of Myrne, which is 10 kilometers from Melitopol, one of the institutions responsible for preparing for the pseudo-referendum was destroyed. One of the largest military bases of the Russians was also affected — on the territory of the "Avtocolorlit" plant in Melitopol.

"For three weeks, something happens to them every day — they must have learned to smoke," the mayor of Melitopol summed up.