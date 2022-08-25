Mayor of Melitopol: Ukrainian Resistance Forces blew up the headquarters of the Russian occupiers in the Melitopol district

On the night of August 25, the headquarters of the Russian occupiers was blown up in the village of Pryazovske, Melitopol district. In this building, the Russians prepared for the pseudo-referendum and issued Russian passports to Ukrainians.
This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.
According to Fedorov, the explosion was carried out by the Ukrainian Resistance Forces.
- Melitopol has been temporarily occupied by Russian troops since February 26. The journalist of the American newspaper The New York Times, Andrew Kramer, with the permission of the Ukrainian military, spoke with a partisan with the call sign "Svarog". He spoke about his activities in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region and about the main goal of the partisans — to show the occupiers that they will not be able to sleep peacefully.