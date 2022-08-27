CIT: Russia is sending a recently formed army corps to the Ukrainian border

Russia is sending the recently formed third army corps to the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the Conflict Intelligence Team with reference to a photo and video of the transportation of Russian military equipment by rail.

The equipment is the Buk anti-aircraft complex, T-80BV and T-90M tanks. They come from Mulin of the Nizhny Novgorod region to the railway station Neklinovka of the Rostov region, which is located near the border with the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The transportation of the Buk complexes in particular indicates the overturning of a large unit — the entire third corps or at least its combat-ready part. For the first time, Ukrainian intelligence reported about the formation of the third army corps in Mulin.

It is not yet known exactly where the Russian command plans to engage the forces of the corps, however, the final point of the echelons of the corps is located closest to the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia areas of the frontline.