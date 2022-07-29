The Intelligence: Russia is forming another strike group near Ukraine

Russiaʼs military departments failed the covert mobilization and creation of 16 volunteer battalions, so they decided to form a third separate army corps by mid-August — another strike group for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence.

"According to confirmed data, 8 battalions were formed by mid-July. This is not enough for Russia. These battalions were formed in any old way. Anyone was recruited into their composition. Therefore, Russia decided to form a third separate army corps to conduct hostilities. Now it is being formed in the Western Military District in order to use it as a unit against Ukraine. They announced their plans to form this corps by mid-August," stated intelligence representative, Vadym Skibitsky.

He added that according to the available information, the Russians have a catastrophic understaffing of officers — the middle command chain of the occupying units is significantly understaffed. Because of this, the Russians are forced to assign the rank of junior lieutenant to the sergeant.

Intelligence sees the same problem in the formation of the Third Army Corps and other units.