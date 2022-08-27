UZ resumed evacuation after shelling of the Chaplyne station

Ukrzaliznytsia resumed the movement of evacuation trains from the Donetsk region after the shelling of the Chaplyne station in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"Evacuation from Donbas cannot be stopped by rockets: after a one-day pause due to the Chaplyne tragedy and the necessary restoration work, our brave guides, accompanied by medics, took 492 people to safety yesterday," the UZ noted.

Almost 350,000 residents of Donetsk region still remain in the part of the region controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is about a quarter of the population that lived there before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

At the time of the full-scale invasion, 1.67 million people lived in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities in the Donetsk region.