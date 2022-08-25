In the village of Chaplyne, rescuers have completed search operations — 25 people died from rocket attacks

Rescue and search operations have been completed in the village of Chapline in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of shelling of the residential sector and the railway station , 25 people died, two of them — children. 31 people were injured.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another 6-year-old died in a car fire near the railway station. In total, five people burned in a car near the station.