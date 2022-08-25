In the village of Chaplyne, rescuers have completed search operations — 25 people died from rocket attacks

Rescue and search operations have been completed in the village of Chapline in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of shelling of the residential sector and the railway station , 25 people died, two of them — children. 31 people were injured.
This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another 6-year-old died in a car fire near the railway station. In total, five people burned in a car near the station.
- The occupiers attack the village of Chapline three times a day. On the afternoon of August 24, an enemy rocket destroyed a private house. Three people — a woman and two children — were buried under the rubble. A woman and a 13-year-old boy were saved by local residents, and the body of the dead 11-year-old boy was retrieved from the rubble by rescuers. Later, the enemy once again attacked the settlement — first with one rocket, and then with three more. The first attack damaged the utility buildings of the railway, and the following ones hit the station. The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars.